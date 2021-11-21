‘I’m still Konor of Yilo Krobo’ – Paramount chief shades detractors

Paramount chief of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sasraku II

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Paramount chief of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nene Sasraku II has resounded his status as undisputed chief of the area, with or without a gazette.

Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II who was apparently unhappy with litigations over his title with questions from opposing factions bordering on gazetting on Saturday unequivocally drummed home his position as paramount chief of the area even if he has not been officially gazetted by the law.



Disputes over the claim to the position by the current Konor has raged on for about six years now amid some cases of violence following his installation in 2015.



At a durbar of chiefs and people of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area to mark this year’s Kloyosikplemi festival at Somanya, the chief said, “Whether there is a gazette or not, me Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II, I am the Konor and I’ll continue to remain so until God calls me.”



Nene Sasraku II who said this to rapturous applause from the gathering noted that a final resolution on the chieftaincy dispute pertaining in the area over his legitimacy or otherwise to the throne was at hand.

“Our chieftaincy dispute [in Yilo Krobo traditional area] is nearing a resolution, it’s just a step away from its conclusion so we urge you [Eastern regional minister] to see to its conclusion,” he said. “Because there are some people in this community who are demanding a gazette and if that is what they want, they’ll get it.”



The Kloyosikplemi, which means descending the Krobo Mountain, is an annual festival celebrated in November every year.



This year’s event was celebrated on the theme: ‘Come let us build.’



Nene Sasraku II also called on the eastern regional minister to ensure that the security agencies in the area stand firm in the discharge of their duties.

The chief while thanking the regional minister for the several government efforts he said it was implemented to address the many needs of the people including the establishment of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) and Yilo Krobo District Hospital however warned that they would not tolerate failed promises from the administration.



He also urged the government to fast track its efforts to operationalize the newly built Yilo Krobo District Hospital at Somanya to serve its long-awaited purpose.



On his part, Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honourable Ebenezer Kojo Kum said Ghanaians were one people despite the variety in languages and hailing from different parts of the country with diverse cultures.



He said though the festival was a Yilo Krobo festivity, “its impact must be felt outside the Yilo community to underscore how the celebration of the festival can engender the spirit of patriotism and sense of belonging in its people.

The chieftaincy and religious minister while calling on the traditional leaders to eschew disputes noted thus, “We cannot separate the chieftaincy institution from the expression of our cultures and values and the fact that we are gathered here in celebrating this beautiful and unique festival gives us hope that our traditional authority would find space within themselves and have a zero tolerance for chieftaincy disputes.”



Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Eastern Regional Minister, Honourable Seth Acheampong noted that the celebration of the kloyosikplemi festival, aside offering the people unity, also offers them the opportunity to evaluate the progress made in terms of the socio-cultural and economic development and to chat a new course.



Touching on what he called pragmatic and results oriented initiatives and interventions being undertaken by the government to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the people, the regional minister noted that government was undertaking several projects across the country.



“These are evident in the accomplishments, numerous projects and programs across the length and breadth of the country while others are also in progress,” he said.

Narrowing in on projects he said the NPP government is undertaking in the Krobo area, he said, “Government is very much concerned about the state of the roads in Somanya, especially the one leading to the Mount Mary road.”



According to him, government was initiating steps to fix the affected roads.



He mentioned ongoing works on the Okuenya and Oterkporlu bridges as well as the reconstruction of the Nkurakan – Somanya-Trom - Junction roads together with some feeder roads in the Yilo Krobo Municipality as evident of government commitment to improve road condition.



According to him, several communities were also benefitting from the provision of water facilities, classroom blocks, and distribution of free uniforms among others.