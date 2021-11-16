I’m still an integral part of the NDC, no one has or can sack me – Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho (left) with his former boss Asiedu Nketia

The Chief Executive Officer for the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has said that no one can sack him from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In July 2021, the party through its General Secretary through a statement announced that Koku Anyidoho had been sacked from the NDC for engaging in anti-party behaviour.



The statement announcing his sack said, “The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of article 48 (1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the Party”.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member the Party cannot carry yourself as such,” the party indicated.



But speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview, Koku Anyidoho indicated that till date he has not received his sack letter and therefore considers himself as an integral member of the NDC.

To him, attempts to push him out of the political party was someones antics to gain some form of political capital but it failed woefully.



“I’ve not got the letter, who is writing that letter and who will bring it to Koku Anyidoho. Whoever instigated that move was just doing for some political capital and was just playing around. It was nothing serious.



"The intended actions were to infuriate me so that I will say I’ve resigned from the political party then later they will come and say we did not send him a letter. I’ve the patience so since I’ve not received any letter, I’m an integral member of the NDC.



"Nobody can sack me from the NDC, under which clause of article are they going to sack me? Nobody, nobody can sack me,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.