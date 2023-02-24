I’m still best for Bole-Bamboi- Incumbent MP

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, has declared his intention to contest for the position in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said his experience, coupled with the massive development projects he injected or influenced, makes him the best for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.



The MP made these comments in an interview with Bole-based Nkilgi FM on the morning show of February 23, 2023.



According to Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, the announcement of his intent shouldn’t be a surprise because the rank and file of the NDC party has admonished him to contest and continue his good work for the constituency.



He added that, before he could pick a form to contest, a group known as the Brifo/Dagaaba Friends of Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, led by Mr. Daniel Manu, had already purchased the forms for him on the opening day for picking of forms.



He further thanked the group for their thoughtfulness and promised to work hard to unite all tribes in his constituency.

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said he had always been there for his constituents and had their best interests at heart.



He highlighted his main agenda items of education, health, and agriculture, which have seen massive improvements since he became the Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi constituency.



Alhaji Sulemana added that the party headquarters in Bole, which was dilapidated, has been refurbished through his own finances to make the office very conducive for all to relax and work for the party.



He indicated that all the NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Dramani as flagbearer.



The incumbent MP has therefore said that delegates of the party should vote for him on May 13, 2023, to continue his good work and make sure former President, John Dramani Mahama wins the election on December 7, 2024.