I’m still in the race, ignore any resignation rumour - Owusu Aduomi

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency

A former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency and aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has re-assured his commitment to contesting the upcoming Regional chairmanship race.

According to him, it is never true that he had withdrawn from the contest as purported.



"I'm still in the race, I'm not in a shaky to bow out as others claim."



He has however urged delegates and supporters to ignore any claim that he has withdrawn from the race. He said approaching delegates inquietude to explain his dreams for the region had been his modus operandi, and that is why he had not been seen in any media hype.



The former Deputy Roads and Highway Minister has appealed to delegates to massively vote for him to restore the lost glory of the party in the region.



Describing his competence, Mr. Owusu Aduomi revealed that the party needs a unifier, a matured and loyal person who will not use the party for business and selfish gains, but will rather seek the welfare of the party members.

"To lead the party in the Ashanti region at this crucial moment, the party needs a committed person and a strategist who will always love to sick for the development and welfare of the region. Fair share of developmental and other national cakes are shared in politics, and the region needs someone who will fight for all these welfare."



According to him, politics is to seek the welfare of the party people and not about bragging or insulting opponents, but it is all about one’s competence and what he or she can do.



Mr. Aduomi however mentioned some of the projects he had executed where he indicated some roads, hospitals, and schools during his era as the former deputy road minister.



He mentioned that most of these aforementioned projects were executed in both his constituency and the Ashanti region in general. He said, some projects such as the dualization of the Kumasi- Lake Bosomtwe road, the Ahenema Kokoben - Anwiankwanta road, Oyoko Banko - Nsuta road, Abasua road etc were all initiated by him, thus during his era as the deputy roads Minister and MP for the Ejisu Constituency.



He also revealed that the Contracta Construction UK Ltd, builders of the new Kejetia project and the inner city roads within the Kumasi Metropolis were introduced into the region by him.

He has however entreated delegates to vote for him to become the regional Chairman so that he can do more for the region.



Filing the nomination forms on behalf of the former Deputy Roads Minister was his campaign team led by Mrs. Afia Korankyewaa.



During an interview after filing the form, Mrs. Korankyewaa said the three-time Member of Parliament is the only candidate who can unify the party ahead of the 2024 general elections so that the breaking the eight agenda will be achieved.



She was confident that delegates of the party will give Mr. Aduomi the nod to lead the party in the region.