'I'm still on fire' - Greater Accra Regional Minister explains why he has 'slowed down'

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has shot down claims that he's lost his fire.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central has been touted as one of the best Minister among President Akufo-Addo's appointees following his determination to make "Accra work again".

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has said Henry Quartey seems to have relaxed.

"The best time to implement change is when you have public support . . . the things he said and he had the Presidency's support, nothing ever stopped him. I plead with him not to let us down. Don't let us be disappointed, especially those of us who believed in you. I still believe in you; you can do it. So, please keep the fire burning," he told him.

However, speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Henry Quartey said he's "still on fire"

"I realized there was some form of complacency among the first taskforce so we slowed down to train the new ones we recruited and they've passed out. We intend to deploy about 700. We are currently working on their code of conduct and so by next week, we will be done with documentation and so we've not given up," he explained.

