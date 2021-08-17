I'm still shocked Mahama lost 2020 election - Akamba

NDC National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

The National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, is still in shock that former President John Dramani Mahama did not win the 2020 presidential election.

He claimed the former President was voted for massively but was robbed off victory by the electoral management body to please their ‘paymasters’.



“If not for the rigging, John Mahama would have been President again, that would have been his second coming,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.

Joshua Akamba maintained that, “President [former] Mahama hasn’t lost hope yet” – indicating that the former NDC flagbearer might again contest the flagbearership position to lead the party in the next presidential election.



His comment follows Mr. Mahama’s recent ‘Thank You Tour’ across the country.