‘I’m still your MP’ – ‘Ousted’ Assin North MP tells constituents

Embattled MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

• James Gyakye Quayson is still holding himself up as the MP for Assin North

• He claims that the NPP wants to frustrate despite his good intentions for his constituents



• A High Coast in Cape Coast declare the Assin North elections as null and void



James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North MP who has been ousted from Parliament by a High Court in Cape Coast, is still holding himself as the legislator.



Speaking to his constituents on Monday, August 2, 2021, Gyakye Quayson said despite the ruling by the High Court, he disagrees strongly with the court’s decision because he fairly won the December 7 parliamentary election for his political party.



“I’m still your Member of Parliament,” he said.

He added, he is not afraid of anybody apart from God and because of his good intentions from the people of Assin North, the NPP have decided to frustrate him as they did to Kwame Nkrumah.



Comparing himself with Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandela, James Gyakye Quayson said:



“When Kwame Nkrumah wanted to save Ghana, he was frustrated by these same people, he was imprisoned…and from there he became the Prime Minister; in South Africa, Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 26-years, so, there are some people in this world that when they have some good intentions for their people, they are frustrated…it will not be forever; their days are measured.



“If I have devoted my life to fight for the [people of Assin North], you need to stand by me so that we can fight together…I’m being targeted not because of my party but the development of Assin North…I didn’t become an MP because I want to amass wealth but for the youth and vulnerable of Assin North…”



Gyakye Quayson observed that he has laid a proper foundation for the development of Assin North and “nobody can stop us from the development we want to bring to Assin North.”

He said he respects the law and thus has filed an appeal to have the High Court’s decision cancelled.



On Wednesday, July 28, a High Court in Cape Coast cancelled the Parliamentary results for the Assin North constituency in the 2020 Parliamentary elections in the Constituency.



Justice Kwasi Boakye in his ruling ordered for a new election to be conducted in the Constituency.



The petitioner in his case said the MP at the time of filing to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Elections, had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and thus held dual nationality.



But lawyers for the MP on Monday, August 2, filed a Notice of Appeal in Cape Coast.

They stated that the High Court decision was not based on settled laws and was in clear violation of the 1992 constitution.



They want the appeals court to overturn the decision of the High Court.



