I'm surprised Akufo-Addo hasn't met Ghana's media for some time now – Prof Agyeman-Duah

Prof Baffour Agyeman Duah .jpeg Former United Nations (UN) Senior Advisor, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agyeman-Duah says the president meeting the media is essential to Ghana's development

Akufo-Addo can't just go to one radio station for an interview - Prof Agyeman-Duah

Akufo-Addo has not met Ghana's media since 2019

Former United Nations (UN) Senior Advisor, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has said that he is astonished by the fact that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has for some time now not met Ghana's media.

According to him, the president engaging with the local media is very important in addressing the country's needs and should, therefore, be prioritised.

"Media briefing is very important. It's come as a surprise to me that our president hasn't met our local media for a press conference and not just visit a radio station to talk," 3news.com reports.

The President's Meet-the-Press initiative was started during the era of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to give leaders of the country the opportunity, once every year, to tell Ghanaians what they have done to bring improvement to their lives as well as clarify some misconceptions in the public space.

Also, the initiative allows journalists to ask presidents key questions on happenings in the country.

Former President Kufuor met the press every year throughout the eight years of his presidency. The late former President John Evans Atta Mills did the same until his death, and Atta-Mills' successor John Dramani Mahama also met the press once every year during his term as president.

President Akufo-Addo met the press in the first three years of his presidency, in 2017, 2018, and the last being in December 2019. So, the president has failed to meet the press for nearly three years.

