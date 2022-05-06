I'm surprised Akufo-Addo hasn't met Ghana's media for some time now – Prof Agyeman-Duah

Former United Nations (UN) Senior Advisor, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Former United Nations (UN) Senior Advisor, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has said that he is astonished by the fact that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has for some time now not met Ghana's media.



According to him, the president engaging with the local media is very important in addressing the country's needs and should, therefore, be prioritised.



"Media briefing is very important. It's come as a surprise to me that our president hasn't met our local media for a press conference and not just visit a radio station to talk," 3news.com reports.



The President's Meet-the-Press initiative was started during the era of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to give leaders of the country the opportunity, once every year, to tell Ghanaians what they have done to bring improvement to their lives as well as clarify some misconceptions in the public space.