I’m surprised about NPP’s allegation of preaching hardship – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the NPP government to own up to the hardships that Ghanaians are faced with and find ways of alleviating the plight of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at a meeting with heads of local churches in Wa as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Upper West Region, on Monday, August 23, 2021, Mr Mahama berated the governing New Patriotic Party for its allegations of he[Mahama] propagating the message of hardship under the Akufo-Addo government.



Mr. Mahama questioned the logic of the governing party’s claims.



“Times are hard even though, the New Patriotic Party, NPP still insists times are not hard and that I am the one giving Ghanaians the impression that times are hard. This makes me wonder what kind of logic they have that Ghanaians cannot feel hardship unless I come and tell them.”

The NPP’s Director of Communication, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, had suggested that the former president is poisoning the minds of Ghanaians that times are hard.



“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard; then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back.”