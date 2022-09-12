I’m surprised no lawyer contested non-lawyer Mahama’s wrong and dangerous propaganda – Godfred Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney-General

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has expressed surprise about the silence of legal practitioners following comments made by former president John Dramani Mahama about the judiciary during a conference with NDC lawyers.

John Dramani Mahama, the former president cautioned against a rife perception of the Judiciary being politically biased.



He held that there is an urgent need for the judiciary - especially the apex court - to work towards instilling confidence in its output and by so doing save the country's democracy.



Mahama told a gathering of NDC lawyers at a conference in Ada that a judiciary needed to be trusted by the public at all times because such trust had wide-ranging implications on the security of the state.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Bar Annual Conference in Ho on Monday, Godfred Dame said that the silence of lawyers on the issue means that they have become “abettors of the propagation of hate against the Judiciary”.

According to the A-G, lawyers are supposed to be the loudest, strongest defenders of the judiciary and therefore there was a need for legal experts to address it.



“I observed with even greater worry that the former President, a non-lawyer, made those comments at a meeting of the Legal Committee of his political party. None of the lawyers raised a finger to contest the wrong and dangerous propaganda by the former President. By their silence, they became abettors of the propagation of hate against the Judiciary. It is worrying because lawyers ought to be the loudest and strongest defenders of the independence, integrity and importance of the Judiciary rather than serving as tools for its destruction,” he said at the conference.



NYA/WA