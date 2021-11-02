‘I'm taking a refund’ - Twice rejected Juaben MCE nominee demands

Premises of the Juaben Municipal Assembly where the vote took place

There was drama at the Juaben Municipal Assembly as the twice rejected nominee Alex Sarfo Kantanka, demanded a refund of monies paid to assembly members to help with his confirmation.

The nominee reportedly paid Ghc5,000 each to the 26 assembly members to influence them to vote in his favour.



The payment, however, failed to deliver the endorsement he needed.



Some reports suggest that despite police intervention, the nominee’s supporters assaulted the Atwima Nwabiagya South MP, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere and other assembly members after the vote.



He secured only five votes out of 26 votes cast during the first ceremony.

In the second election that took place on November 1, he garnered only ten votes out of the total 26, with one rejected ballot.



The nominee went into the assembly’s conference room where the members were gathered to demand a refund of money.



”I will take back my money from you. You will refund my money. I will take back my money,” he was heard saying to one of the assembly members.