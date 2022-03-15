I'm the best male vocalist from the North - Phlamebwoy

Phlamebwoy has released 'Abena'

Phlamebwoy, a Ghanaian Afro singer known in private life as Tahiru Saluhu, boasts of being the best male vocalist from the North.

Born in Accra on June 6, 1994, Phlamebwoy grew up in Salaga in the Savanna Region where he developed passion and love for music.



The singer who was raised by a single mother drew inspiration from music maestro Kojo Antwi and other influential musicians at a tender age and has since mastered his craft.



"I'm the best male vocalist from the North," he said in a video clip while announcing the release of his latest single 'Abena'.

Signed to Magyk Rekords and Red Panther Music, Phlamebwoy prior to the release of 'Abena' had a collaboration with Fancy Gadam titled 'Badamuba'.



Phlamebwoy was the 3rd runner up in the Chop De Mic season 4 reality show in the Northern Region organized by Sagani TV.



