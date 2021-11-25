I’m the biggest threat to NDC – Chairman Wontumi fires back

Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Region Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Boasiako, has refuted claims that he is in bed with the opposition and that some staunch members on that side are vouching for his reelection.

Founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Sani Mohammed has called on members of the NPP in the Ashanti Region to maintain Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known.



The seeming show of support for the NPP regional chairman has sparked debate especially among the grassroots as some have started reading meanings into this, claiming the “NDC feels Chairman Wontumi is the weakest link that’s why they want him to be maintained so that the NDC gets smooth sail in 2024”.



Responding to the claims on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Wednesday, November 24, Chairman Wontumi explained that “I am the biggest threat to NDC so they feel that attacking my integrity will make me unpopular so that I lose the election for them to sideline me and have their way in 2024 but it won’t wash”.

He further told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “I am the only regional chairman who has brought the party from opposition and have maintained power, so you can tell that I have experience and good track record. That’s why the NDC is seemingly aligning themselves with me so that my party people will believe I am in bed with the opposition so that I lose the election but some of us we have been in politics for a while and these antics are not new to us”.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako further urged party members to be resolute and focused to ensure the wining team is maintained to ‘break the eight’ for NPP to maintain power.