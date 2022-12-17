0
I’m the next general secretary of the NDC - Otukonor declares

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor, has projected a massive win in the ongoing national executives elections of the NDC.

Peter Boamah Otukonor claims that delegates have already decided to vote for him to lead the party as the successor of the outgoing general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and he is confident that the NDC would name him the winner after the poll is over today.

“Certainly, Otukonor will lead the NDC as the next general secretary that is fact,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb on Saturday, December 7, 2022.

Otukonor is vying for the General Secretary position with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a director of elections for the NDC administration, and Fifi Fiayi Kwetey, a former agriculture minister under the previous NDC administration, in the NDC national polls.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is electing its national executives today, Saturday, December 17, 2022. About 9,000 delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the election.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
