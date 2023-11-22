I’m the only candidate who can win Jaman North seat for NPP – DCE Solomon Owusu

NPP logo

District Chief Executive in the Jaman North Constituency, Solomon Owusu, has confirmed his nomination to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Solomon Owusu claimed that he is the most competent candidate amongst his competitors who can snatch the seat from the jaws of the opposition National Democratic Congress for the New Patriotic Party.



The Bono Regional NPP office has already confirmed that six individuals have already submitted their nomination forms to contest the primaries slated for February 2024.



Solomon Owusu urged delegates within the Jaman North Constituency to use the work he has been doing for the past two years as their District Chief Executive Officer and vote for him to lead the party.

“It is not about the individual but the larger party and the aim of winning the seat from the NDC in 2024, and that is why I have taken the decision to contest in the primaries because currently I’m content being the DCE.”



“I know I’m the one who can win the seat for the NPP, and I know when I go to Parliament I will get a position, which in turn will benefit this constituency.”



“Even as a DCE, I last went to Accra, and I came back with our share of the 1D1F, which will be a cashew processing factory that will soon be built. And what we need now is the land, and we will be good to go,” Solomon Owusu said on Rainbow Radio Accra.