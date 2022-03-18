I’m the right man to help ‘break the 8’ - Alhaji Issaka Kunata

Alhaji Muazu Issaka Kunata

Alhaji Muazu Issaka Kunata, a prospective aspirant for the National Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party has disclosed that he is well positioned to lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections.

According to him, he has the experience and human-relation skill to win the various Zongo communities for the party.



Speaking on Net2 TV, Alhaji Kunata said that he has devoted his life to the cause of the NPP and that he has the perfect knowledge on party issues.



He bemoaned the loss of parliamentary seats in the 2020 election and said that the party’s inactivity in the Zongo communities across the country contributed to their abysmal performance.



He however believes that if given the nod, he will restrengthen the party in the Zongo communities and make Nasara a vibrant and formidable wing of the party.

”We have lost many parliamentary seats in zongo dominated areas due to lack of commitment and organizational skills, mostly our opponents (NDC) are more familiar with the grassroots in the Zongos more than us because they attend programs even though they do not get invitations,”.



He mentioned a lofty plan of his which includes the establishment of a ‘Nasara administration’ that will take care of the Nasara coordinators across the country.



“I’m committed to establishing a National Nasara administration when elected because of leadership failure. The welfare of our Nasara organizers should be our top most priority and am committed in addressing those challenges.



On his experience, Alhaji Kunata said “I am in charge of Operation at the youth wing secretariat and I have been to almost all Zongo dominated areas to campaign in the previous elections and I have come to understand the problem, engaging them any time and letting them understand the ideology of the NPP is one of the most important things we as a political party should emulate.”