I’m thinking of fighting to lead NDC in 2024 – Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Dr Kwabena Duffuor said he will fight to lead NDC

He said, when two people want power they don't compete



He spoke on Citi TV



Dr Kwabena Duffuor says he is thinking of fighting for the position of the flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, when people want a position, they are not contesting but rather they are fighting for that position and that is what he in turns to do.

The former Bank of Ghana governor explained on Citi TV’s ‘The Point of View’ on Monday, November 29, that, even though the party had not opened nominations for individuals interested in vying for the flagbearer race, he is thinking of taking up the challenge.



Dr Duffuor, who was not willing to make any specific comments on whether or not he will contest and how long he has been thinking of contesting said, some “people who had influence at a point in time asked me to run and I didn’t do it.”



When asked if the NDC was in a good shape, he responded that as a big political party, the NDC needs to “sensitize the members to understand where we [the party] are going” so, his viral video that he asked people to join the NDC “was aimed at encouraging [members of NDC] to come together to build a formidable party.



“But it is a strong party, there is nothing wrong with the NDC that we cannot [do] right if we come together; there’s no problem.”