I’m thrilled to say that we have successfully healed our wounds sooner than anticipated after our primaries – Jomoro MP

The MP in a pose with some officials of the party

Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro constituency, has expressed her delight at the swift progress of the initiative aimed at promoting unity among all parties following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Following the party’s primaries in the constituency, the constituency executive committee and council of elders initiated a reconciliation drive to restore unity and resolve individual differences.



The move was primarily utilized to maintain party unity and secure victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The MP stated that the initiative has yielded positive results and the expected unity has occurred faster than anticipated.



She has since affirmed her commitment in ensuring party unity and collaborating with everyone in ensuring victory for the NPP in 2024.



“I want to emphasize that unity is paramount for our party’s success in the 2024 elections. Therefore, I will uphold my previous promise to collaborate and unite us all for the victory ahead, coming 2024.”

The opposition NDC held their presidential and parliamentary primaries in some constituencies across the country on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The total valid votes cast for the parliamentary primaries was 1,749 and one (1) rejected ballot paper.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey who became MP in the area in 2021, polled 1,574 votes representing 89.9 percent to beat her main contender, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo who managed to amass 175 votes representing 10 percent.



In the 2019 Jomoro NDC parliamentary primaries, Dorcas Afo-Toffey got 1,324 votes while Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo had 188 votes.



Read the full statement below:

After our recent Parliamentary primaries earlier this year, the constituency executive committee (CEC) and the council of elders (CoE) initiated a reconciliation drive to restore unity and resolve individual differences.



I’m thrilled to say that we have successfully healed our wounds sooner than anticipated. Additionally, my main contender, Mr. Francis Ackatia Kwadioo, has been unwavering in his support as we gear up for the 2024 elections.



I want to emphasize that unity is paramount for our party’s success in the 2024 elections. Therefore, I will uphold my previous promise to collaborate and unite us all for the victory ahead, coming 2024.



#Jomoro4Dorcas #jomoro4JM #DorcasToaso #Dorcas2024 #JomoroAnyelazo #JomoroNDC