'I’m tired' – Barker-Vormawor fumes over excessive demand for bribes by court clerks, bailiffs, registrars

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is a former lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement

Private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a former lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, has taken to social media to complain about the ordeals he faces in his dealings with court officials in the country.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), on January 4, 2024, Barker-Vormawor bemoaned the excessive demand for bribes by staff of the judicial service, including court clerks, bailiffs and registrars.



He alleged that these staff routinely take bribes before they perform duties they have been mandated to.



He described the judiciary as “immoral”, saying that he was tired of dealing with the issue of bribery.



“The number of times Registrars, Court Clerks and Bailiffs demand money to do their basic work is unconscionable and nauseating.



“It is routine. And it is getting worse! Our judicial system is immoral! I’m tired,” the post he shared reads.



— Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) January 4, 2024

