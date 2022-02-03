I'm too ashamed to be a member of the current GJA - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni is an investigative journalist

Multiple award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has said that he feels ashamed being associated with the Ghana Journalists Association under its current leadership.



The anti-corruption journalist explained that at a time when he expected the mother body of journalists in the country to come to his defense, they were rather looking the other way.



He added that this was what pushed him out of the Association especially too because he expected that the GJA would stand with its own no matter what.



“The journalist association to which I belonged at the time; I must say I’m no longer a member of the GJA because I’m too ashamed to be called a member of the current so, I stopped being a member when Affail Monney won the previous election.

“But one would have expected the association to which I belonged to defend me even if this company decided to do anything but it was rather the opposite or the reverse of the situation,” he said.



Manasseh Azure Awuni made this known at a seminar on the theme, “The GJA Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – Repositioning for the Next Phase” held in Accra.



Other speakers at the event were Dr. Frankie Asare-Donkoh, Gayheart Mensah, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Shamima Muslim, Ransford Tetth, and Odartey Lamptey.



