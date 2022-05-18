I'm trustworthy, vote for me and you won't be disappointed - Abankwa-Yeboah to NPP delegates

The National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, has outlined his reasons for contesting the National Chairman position of the party and his distinct feature to outwit his contenders.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" with Kwami Sefa Kayi, Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah assured the delegates of his ability to unite and reform the party.



Outlining his goals for the NPP when elected National Chairman, he said he is the unifier the NPP needs as he has over the years, in his capacity as National Treasurer, proven to be the man to rely on.



He also promised to set up a welfare scheme for the NPP and further put measures in place to recognize the hardwork of the rank and file of the party.



He added he will empower the grassroots by introducing initiatives to develop their skills for the betterment of the NPP.

Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah is optimistic to beat his competitors, stressing, "you cannot drive a party like ours without trust. You cannot drive a party like ours that people don't have confidence in leadership. You can't drive a party like ours that people are apathetic. You need to get some of these people on board. There are a lot of reforms I have in mind to undertake to ensure that all the problems we've been having as a party which have resulted in some setbacks, we can bring everyone on board for us to get that victory".



He is pleading with the delegates to vote massively for him during the NPP primaries in July this year.



"They should give me that opportunity and I believe I will be able to put the party together so that we all would work together to build a stronger party. A party that's very vibrant, a party that will create opportunities for all, a party that at the end of the day opportunity will benefit us at all levels, and I believe I will be fair, open and ensure that everything I do will be successful . . . I believe when they give me the opportunity, the party will not be disappointed."



