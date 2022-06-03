19
I'm unhappy; my husband and kids were excluded from the visa lottery - US-based Ghanaian

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Comfort Boampong has revealed that after winning the US visa lottery, she realised that her husband and kids were excluded from the application.

According to her, the lottery agent added other people as her family instead of her own. She revealed that she lived unhappily for years, and loneliness may have been the cause of her husband’s death.

In a chat on SVTV Africa’s Daily Hustle Worldwide, the widow revealed that she never for once saw her ‘family’ after she arrived in the US. Moreover, she tried countless times to file for her husband and kids to join her, but it was not successful.

“Initially, I didn’t want to go because I had to leave without any of my six children or my husband. I got the visa in May, but I left in August. They had to convince me first. Living in America has been sad for me,” she disclosed.

Miss Boampong added that her husband had stroke seven months after she left Ghana, but he got better.

“We were very close. My husband and I went everywhere together. He could not join me before his death because there were errors in some of the documents. He died a few months after they denied him,” she added.

According to the 68-year-old, her last born is the only one living with her, “but the others are still in the pipeline. There is no joy in my life at the moment.”

