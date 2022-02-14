I’m unperturbed by government’s actions – Assin North MP

James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency

Embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, says he is unperturbed by the government's actions.

He is being pursued by the state for alleged misrepresentation on his Election 2020 nomination forms, thus violating constitutional provisions and other statutory provisions that guide Ghana's elections.



Attempts for a criminal summons to be served on him have so far been unsuccessful, with the Minority accusing the government of targeting Mr Quayson to reduce their numbers ahead of crucial deliberations on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (e-levy) Bill.



Speaking with journalists in Parliament on Friday, the man who once held Canadian citizenship said he was in "high spirit" and unmoved by the government's actions. "I am in high spirit because an innocent person has nothing to fear," he stressed.



The softspoken first-time MP, reiterating his innocence, said he trusts the court to deliver justice in the case, which could see him behind bars. "I believe and trust in the judicial system because that is the way to measure people's innocence."

According to Mr Quayson, he is focused on his parliamentary duty to deliver the needed development for his constituents. "My constituents know the work I am doing here for them, and that is the most important thing for me".



A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled the election of Mr Quayson as MP for Assin North Constituency on the grounds that he held Canadian citizenship at the time he contested the elections, thus violating constitutional provisions and other statutory provisions that guided Ghana's elections.



Even before the Court of Appeal would rule on the appeal application filed before it by the lawmaker to set aside the Cape Coast High Court's ruling, the complainant in the case proceeded to the Supreme Court to stop Mr Quayson from carrying himself as an MP.



Mr Quayson was on Tuesday slapped with five counts of criminal offences, including forgery and perjury, by the Attorney General for misrepresentation on his nomination form to contest as representative of the people of Assin North in the 2020 polls.