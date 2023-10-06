I’m very bitter at pro-Bawumia MPs who I helped but are insulting me – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Flagbearer hopeful, Ken Agyapong has expressed how bitter he is at some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament he supported financially and campaigned for during the 2020 Parliamentary elections but have turned against him and are supporting Vice President Bawumia in the party’s upcoming November 4, Presidential primary.

Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu publicly declared that an overwhelming majority of NPP MPs have declared their support for flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Suame Member of Parliament speaking in an interview disclosed that out of the party’s 137 MPs, at least 122 are in support of Vice President Bawumia.



Commenting on the issue in an interview on Starr Chat on Starr FM with Bola Ray, Ken Agyapong who’s also the Assin Central MP, said he’s very disappointed at the MPs who have shown so much ingratitude to him.



“…My wife keeps telling me try and control the rage, I am very bitter. If I had not contested, I wouldn’t have known my enemies.



"These MPs, the help that I have given them and some of them they come and their excuse is that if I support you… and it is true. One MP declared that he was going to support me and they threatened him that your market at Akim Oda they are not going to do it.

"That is how bad the situation is, they have threatened a lot of MPs that if you don’t follow one person, they are going to bring another person to contest you, and all of them are afraid,” he stated.



The maverick politician added: “One of them that I have helped, I will never forgive him. If you’re not even going to vote for me you have a choice, I don’t have a problem.



"I went there to campaign for this MP to win and this man picks a phone and calls delegates and says don’t vote for Ken Agyapong, vote for number 2 on the ballot.



"Then one of them asked him, why? He said Ken Agyapong makes reckless statements. I’m talking about Bibiani MP, I campaigned for him. I left his place 1:00am. For this man to say I talk recklessly, I can never forgive that guy.



"When they sacked him from BOST, he was always in my house till about 1:00am consoling him. If you won’t vote for me, no problem, but for you to tell delegates in your area that I speak recklessly, I leave him to God,” Ken lamented.