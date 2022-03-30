I'm very happy the Elubo border is finally re-opened - Jomoro MP

Dorcas Afo Toffey

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Mrs. Dorcas Afo Toffey has expressed her happiness over the re-opening of land borders especially the Elubo land border by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Land and sea borders were closed on Sunday, March 21, 2020 by the President of Ghana following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in the world in late 2019.



But after two years of the closure, President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, 27th March 2022 directed the land and sea borders to be re-opened for human traffic.



Following the President's directive, the MP for Jomoro, Mrs. Dorcas Afo Toffey on Monday, March 28 visited the Elubo land border to interact with residents and security officers in the area.



Elubo is the main border post between Ghana and La Cote D'Ivoire and Elubo too is a cosmopolitan town dotted with different towns apart from Nzemas.



Addressing the media at Elubo land border, Dorcas Afo Toffey stated that, "I'm very happy, we have actually fought for a long time and the time has really come today for the land borders to be reopened and very excited and I thank God for this and today, it hasn't been easy for the residents and constituents but God has spoken".

She added that, "the people here at Elubo are very excited, there was a lot of jubilation and we are very happy, I am very happy finally the Elubo border officially reopened".



The MP was optimistic that businesses which were collapsed at Elubo would bounce back.



"I am looking forward to see businesses which were collapsed during the closure of the Elubo border bounce back very soon because during the closure, the Elubo community turned into a ghost town and I'm hopeful that the people will come back", she said.



She thanked the security officers who have manned the Elubo border since the closure of the border in March 2020.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity, to pledge to support the traders in the area with some loans to support their businesses to improve.

"...I have established Women's Loan Package and I will sit with the traders here and know how possible best I can support them with some loans to start their businesses", she assured.



The MP is therefore calling on the traders who left the Elubo town to return to Elubo to start their businesses.



"They were here and they left, this town is a border town so most of the people living here are not from this area so when there is nothing going on, of course they will move back to their various towns so now that the Elubo border is reopened they should come back and embark on their businesses", she ended.



Later in the day, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Louisa Iris Arde visited the Elubo border to have a discussion with the security officers at the border.



She seized the moment to recount the kind of devastating effects the border closure has had on the people and the Assembly as well.

She said that, the Assembly’s revenue mobilisation has been dipped greatly because of the unproductive economic activities due to the closure of the border



She thanked the constituents for their support despite effects of the economic downturn on their livelihood.



Speaking to some traders at the Elubo border, they said the closure of the border had affected their businesses.



They are therefore appealing to President Akufo-Addo to support them with loan facilities to cushion their businesses.



"All our businesses have been collapsed, we went for loans and we can't pay, the banks are chasing us and we don't don't know what to do, although we are happy they have reopened the border for us but we don't have enough money to do our businesses so we are telling President Akufo-Addo to support us with loans", they said.

They also thanked the Jomoro MP for fighting for the Elubo border to be reopened.



"We thank Hon. Dorcas Afo Toffey for fighting hard for the Elubo border to be reopened, we all saw her in Parliament House telling the government to reopen the border on several occasions, she also led a demonstration against the government for its inability to reopen the Elubo border so if today the President has reopened it, we will thank her and also President Akufo-Addo", they said.