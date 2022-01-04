I'm working hard to procure a bus for Gbekor SHS - Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza makes educational interventions for Gbekor SHS

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu says he is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Tsriefe/Abuadi is provided with a school bus.

He said he had several positive discussions on the issue with the Minister for Education.



Mr. Agbodza made this known when he donated a motorbike worth about GH¢6,000 to the School at a short ceremony at Adaklu Tsriefe.



He said the motorbike, which was funded with his own resources was a temporal measure to assist the Headmaster to be mobile.



Mr. Agbodza described the situation where the headmaster was said to be "borrowing" motorbikes from people to undertake his official duties.



He said the school was meant to be a community day school but a boarding facility was added to it by the current government.

The MP wondered how a boarding school was without a kitchen adding that "the government was now turning round to use it as an excuse for the start of the boarding programme.



He asked the authorities of the school to provide him with the estimate of a shed they intended to build to see how best he could help in that regard.



On complaints by Mr. Matthew Mensah Thomory Fianu that though the e-blocks and the eight-unit teachers' bungalow looked beautiful outside a lot of work needed to be done on them, Mr. Agbodza said the contractor who executed the project was the "lousiest he has seen before."



He said he would draw the attention of the consultant to the situation.



The MP noted that he would not trade the education of his constituents for anything adding "yes, we need roads, we need hospitals, we need water, but my topmost priority for my constituency is education."

He said the school had the biggest infrastructure in the Adaklu district but the takeoff was not the best.



Mr. Agbodza appealed to authorities of the school to observe all the covid-19 protocols when the school reopened saying "whoever doubted the existence of the virus is speaking sentiments not science."



Mr. Fianu enumerated a catalog of challenges facing the school key among them were water, the access road to the school, science and ICT laboratories, and playgrounds.



Mr. Francis Yaw Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education was grateful to Mr. Agbodza for his numerous educational interventions.



The Gbekor SHS which was opened in September, 2019 with over 40 students now has a student population of 88 and 36 teaching and nine non-teaching staff.