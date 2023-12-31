I’m working tirelessly to keep the lights on – NAPO assures Ghanaians

Menu ›
Sun, 31 Dec 2023 Source: angelfmonlinegh.com
Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has told the people of Ghana that in 2024, he will continue to work tirelessly towards achieving the vision of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He says the hard work will be especially focused on keeping the lights on in Ghana.
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh made this known in a New Year message shared on social media.
He indicated that there will be a need for the people of Ghana to start the year with a renewed sense of hope, knowing that there is more to be achieved.
