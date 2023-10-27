I’m worried about issues of vote buying ahead of NPP flagbearer race — Lecturer

Prof Kobby Mensah, Associate Professor of Political Marketing, University of Ghana Business School

Source: GNA

Prof Kobby Mensah, Associate Professor of Political Marketing, University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has expressed concern about the issue of vote buying in the run-up to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) November 4 presidential primaries.

“It looks like our politicians have succeeded in corrupting the entire system where people are looking at goodies, physical distribution of monies, etc. as the basis for choosing a candidate which is very appalling.”



Prof Kobby Mensah made the statement when he spoke to the media on the impending NPP flagbearer race slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The campaigns by the two forerunners in the race, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, have generated a lot of interest because of the personalities contesting.

He said in the past delegates were shy to tell whether material things would influence their decision when it came to voting for a particular candidate, but the situation had completely changed.



Prof Kobby Mensah urged the aspirants to convince the delegates that the reason for the flagbearership race was not just to select somebody to lead the NPP, but someone who could win power for the party in the national elections.



“So, there is room for that message to be passed on to delegates that indeed the selection of the flagbearer is for the bigger competition and to tout their credibility and credentials as fitting to win that contest come 2024,” he said.