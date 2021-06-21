I made the comments twenty years ago – Dag Heward-Mills ‘begs’ Otumfuo over viral audio

Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills

• Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has apologised to Otumfuo over the viral audio

• He claims the comments were made twenty years ago



• He commended Otumfuo for being an agent of development in the country



Last week, an audio of the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills, criticizing the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II surfaced online after being aired by an Accra-based television station.



In the video, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills questioned the relevance of the Otumfuo to national development and accused him of being myopic.



“If the Otumfuo or whoever is there is the real king of the people, when he goes we say this is what he did for the Asante people…not that he ate more food, travelled to Europe or had more wives and children.

“That is not the art of being a king…even two-year-olds have birthday parties and every day there is a celebration…one year, 40 days…that is all.”



The video irked some Ghanaians who took to social media to express their angst but the Lighthouse founder has come out to clarify the circumstances under which the audio was birthed.



In a press release sighed by GhanaWeb, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills apologized to the Asantehene and Asanteman for the contents of the audio.



He stated the comments were made some two decades ago and that its resurrection is a plot by some persons advancing an agenda against him and his church.



“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down.”

“I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” excerpts of the statement read.



Whiles, he was critical of the achievement of the Asantehene some twenty years ago, Dag Heward-Mills is proud of his accomplishments now and has in the statement praised the Asantehene for his role in national unity and development.



Indeed, the accomplishments of his Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II are evident and manifest for all to see. His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who is also the Chancellor of KNUST and supporter of education, has helped develop the infrastructure of 788 schools; built 40 complete 6 Unit classroom blocks, and donated over 1 million desks.



“In this and ways too numerous to mention, His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has positively affected many sectors of society, reaching far beyond the borders of Ghana.”