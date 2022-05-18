I make GH¢8000 monthly as a construction worker in Mauritius - Ghanaian reveals

Nana Kwame and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

Mauritius-based Ghanaian Nana Kwame has disclosed that he makes over GH¢6000 monthly as a construction worker. Aside from his construction work, Nana Kwame also works as a security guard.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nana Kwame mentioned that he migrated to the East African Island in 2017. According to him, the Mauritius government increased the daily wage from GH¢170 to GH¢270 a few weeks after he began working.



"As an unskilled labourer, I earn GH¢270 daily for eight hours like Ghana. The system is similar to Ghana’s system. Construction work is an easier job to find as an unskilled labourer. You can work every day if you want. My company pays weekly. Other companies pay biweekly,” he said.



Speaking on the cost of living in Mauritius, Nana Kwame revealed it is relatively cheaper than Ghana. According to Kwame, he pays GH¢2000 for a two-bedroom apartment, and utility bills are included in the cost.

“When a Mauritian meets a foreigner, the first question he will ask is where you come from and why you are in their country.



If your landlord sees you home without working, but you can pay the rent, they begin to question your source of income. That is one thing I want Ghanaians to adopt,” he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



Moreover, Nana Kwame added that there are many Ghanaians living and working in Grand Bay, Mauritius. He mentioned that there are many jobs available for unskilled personnel.