I make GH¢34,000 a week as a taxi driver - US-based Ghanaian reveals

FRSABWRWXGF.jpeg UK-based Ghanaian, Nana King (Right)

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian taxi driver Nana King claims that he makes more than Ghanaian Members of Parliament.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nana King revealed that he makes about ($2400) GH¢34,000 a week as a taxi driver in New York.

According to him, taxi drivers in New York City make more than some policemen. Nana King mentioned that after the introduction of ride-hailing services, taxi drivers’ income was reduced. However, he still makes at least $400 (GH¢5,700) daily.

“If it weren’t for the Uber services that came back to New York, I’d say we make more money than the policemen here. Let me use my income as an example. I can make at least $1250 to $1500 weekly. A month is about $6000,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Nana King further disclosed that he spends half of his income on bills and taxes but saves about $2000 monthly.

“We call the taxi business 'ATM' because tourists visit New York 24/7. If drivers want to work all day, they can.”

Speaking on the risks involved in driving a commercial vehicle in one of the most populated cities in America, Nana King stated that taxi drivers encounter armed robbers, and others also refuse to pay.

Source: SVTV Africa
