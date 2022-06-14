‘I make enemies by the day’ – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry has said he makes enemies daily due to his rebuke of the nation and its leadership.

“I make enemies by the day. I make enemies on a daily basis”, Prophet Oduro told OB Nartey on the maiden edition of No.1FM’s mid-morning show on Monday, 13 June 2022.



Asked if he was not being political with his rebuke of the nation’s leadership, Prophet Oduro said: “Those who think I’m political are entitled to their opinion”.



He said his mandate was not given to him by a minister of state or parliamentarian or the president, adding: “The one who gave me the assignment is OK with it”.



“I have a national assignment. It’s a mandate God gave me; to intercede for this nation and to rebuke it. That’s my assignment,” he stressed.

“It’s an intercession for the nation. Today, I pass through the Jubilee House and I pray for the nation that may the Lord deliver us and help us navigate our course”.



“My assignment is to bring order to the body of Christ and to prepare the harvest for Jesus Christ and His second coming”.



“For the nation, it is to intercede for Ghana – the seat of government and the people of Ghana – and to also correct and rebuke this nation. This is my national mandate,” he said.