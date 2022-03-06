I need all of you to build the Ghana we want – Akufo Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana celebrates 65th birthday

Independence Day celebration commemorated at Cape Coast



We all have a role to play in building Ghana - Akufo-Addo



Amidst the current economic hardships in the country, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on all Ghanaians to contribute their quota in building and enriching the country and economy we all wish for.



He urged that Ghanaians put away ethnic affiliation and help grow “the place we all call home”.



Drumming home the point that government could not solely improve the economy, the president said the country’s growth is a collective responsibility and not a sole duty of him and his government, adding that everyone has a role to play to produce tangible results for the betterment of the country.

“I however cannot do this alone, I need all of you to work together to build a Ghana beyond aid,” he added.



He made these comments when he mounted the podium to give his speech at Ghana’s 65th independence celebration which took place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region.



The president noted that Ghana can only bounce back to her feet if all citizens prioritise their collective responsibilities. He said this while referencing the theme of the 65th Independence Day celebration which is, “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better”.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, “this theme imposes a duty on all of us,” hence the need to put aside individual differences and collectively build Ghana.



He further quoted the popular patriotic song composed by the legendary Ephraim Amu, ‘yen ara asase nie’.

He noted that our forefathers and past presidents have done their part and it is left with Ghanaians to brace up and help grow the economy. “Edru mi ni wo so nso, se ye be ye bi atoa so,(It is now our turn to continue the good works),” he beseeched.



He, however, noted that despite the fact that the economy is going through some challenges, it has chalked some successes including the country becoming a net exporter of foodstuff.



