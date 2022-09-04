I need more personnel to improve security in Central Region - DCOP Amenyo

DCOP Alexander Kwami Amenyo

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Alexander Kwami Amenyo, has appealed to the authorities to as matter of urgency post more Police Personnel and Service drivers to the Central Region to improve security.

He mentioned Patrol vehicles for highway operations, logistics and divisional Commander official vehicles as the major challenges facing the Central Regional Police Command.



DCOP Kwami Amenyo made this appeal at the first General Council meeting of the Central Regional Coordinating Council for this year.



The Central Regional Co-coordinating Council(CRCC) led by Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan also had the opportunity to meet with the Heads of Department and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) to discuss the way forward within the region.



A mandatory meeting where management of the CRCC takes stock of their activities and gives progress reports from MMDAs, heads of departments and agencies in the period under review.



DCOP Kwami Amenyo disclosed that remedial measures have been put in place to ensure safety and security within the region hence day and night patrol duties at targeted” DCOP Kwami Amenyo lamented.



According to Regional Police Commander, the collaborative effort with other sister security agencies has seen a drastic reduction in the incidence of crime in the area.

“The entire citizenry is therefore assured of a safe secure environment in the region and are encouraged to go about their day-to-day business activities” DCOP Amenyo assured.



DCOP Amenyo disclosed that Day and night patrol teams are deployed in the residential areas to prevent burglary and break-ins when workers are left for work.



“So far, there is no record of jihadists or terrorist attack or planned insurgency in the Central Region and for that matter within the Cape Coast Metropolis. However, what is mostly required now is the awareness creation about the menace of the issue of terrorism in the societies” he stated.



In view of this, the Regional Commander, therefore, encouraged the public to be observant and report suspicious characters in their various areas to the police for necessary interventions and redress.



On her part, the Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan extended her sincere appreciation to MMDAs, Regional House of Chiefs, heads of departments and agencies, non-state actors and all stakeholders who have made and continue to make significant contributions to the progress of the region.