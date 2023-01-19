I never donated giant Ludo to my constituents – Deputy Majority Chief Whip

The MP has denied claims he donated giant Ludo to his constituents

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency, Hon. Habib Iddrisu has denied claims he donated giant Ludo to his constituents.

The image of some youth posing behind the Ludo with various captions has gone viral on social media suggesting the lawmaker had donated them as part of youth empowerment.



Tolon Constituency Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr. Seidu Fiter first posted the image with the caption “Some constituency executives of the NPP in Tolon donates two “giant” ludo’s to a youth group in Zantani, indeed all our problems are solved!



Subsequently, others shared the same image and drew in the MP saying “NPP MP for Tolon Constituency donates Ludo to support youth development. The youth leaders thanked the MP for donating something that will go a long way to improve their lives”



But when reached for comments, Hon. Habib Iddrisu denied ever donating any Ludo to youth of Zantani which is one of the overseas communities in the constituency.



“I went to Zantani to commission electricity, the area is an overseas community in my constituency and they are mostly farmers. My Youth Organizer gave them the Ludos upon their request. I had no idea those items were even delivered only for some NDC folks to try to make propaganda out of it”, he responded

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has hooked five deprived communities in the Tolon District of the Northern region to the national grid.



The gesture he said was in fulfillment of a promise made to the communities when they made an appeal to him during one of his community engagements within the Tolon Constituency.



He reiterated his resolve to ensure that most communities that are still without electricity are hooked in order to improve on the living standards of residents as well as enable students to study at night.



The beneficiary communities include; Zantani, Gunsibong, Shaharu Kuraa and Naa Kuraa.