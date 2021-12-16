‘I never entered the office of President Mahama’ – Koku Anyidoho opens up

Koku Anyidoho has opened up with his relationship John Mahama

He said, the former President never invited him to his office



Anyidoho indicated people around him considered him as an enemy



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, has revealed that he never entered the office of John Dramani Mahama, when he became the President after the passing of Prof John Evans Atta Mills in 2012.



According to him, people around the former President considered him as an enemy to John Mahama.



He said on Okay FM that, former President John Dramani Mahama never did anything to quash the misinformation of him being his enemy.



“President Mills passed on July 24, 2012, we buried him on August 10, 2012, so, we spent the last months of 2012 at the Castle; I never entered President Mahama’s office and before he moved to the Flagstaff House, I never entered his office,” Anyidoho explained.

He noted that, if he [Anyidoho] asked the then Vice President Mahama whether or not he had an appointment with the late President Mills when he wanted to visit him as it is being speculated, then “he [Mahama] must have been a very weak Vice President”.



"I had no authority, no power to prevent Vice President John Dramani Mahama from seeing his boss the President," he said.



“I am calling former President John Dramani Mahama to an open conversation if I ever disrespected him, I want him to tell the whole world. Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, me [Samuel Koku S. Anyidoho], I’m calling you to an open conversation that, if I ever disrespected you as Vice President, come, meet me and let’s talk about it.



“Your boys have lied about me, created stories even to the point of the death of my daughter last year – one of your boys said I killed my daughter – I will meet you John Dramani Mahama in an open debate, speak to me and I will speak to you and I’ll tell you things that you did against Atta Mills, things you did against me…” Koku Anyidoho said. “If he does not dare come and speak to me, then he is not fit to be the President of Ghana again. If John Mahama does come and dispel the rumour about me, then he [can’t be the President again].”



Koku Anyidoho stressed that he tried to make a move through the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to have a discussion with John Dramani Mahama but he was rebuffed with the statement that, “Charlie we no go fit be buddies again.”



