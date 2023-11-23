I never got to be a footballer but I’m living a comfortable life – 'Check check' seller

Simon, the young man who dreamt of becoming a football player, has expressed satisfaction over his newfound niche, which is the selling of fried rice, also known as 'check check.'

This young man, in an interview with Abigail Boakye Johnson on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, disclosed that he had hopes of becoming a footballer in the future but things didn’t go as planned, as he encountered certain hindrances along the way.



Upon realizing that his football career would take a while, he had to engage himself in a business to survive, which is why he ended up in the fast-food business.



He explained to the reporter that the fast-food business he is currently involved in has changed his life, compared to some years back when life was tough for him.



He further listed some benefits he derives from his business and according to him, he gets his daily bread, has money to rent a room, and also takes care of his wife and family.



“Yes, I am happy with my current situation. It’s better than those days when I used to sleep on a bench. By God’s grace through this business, if I can rent a room for my wife and child, then it shows that I am okay. Although this was not what I wanted to do.

"Football was my dream but since no help was coming, I had to switch and engage in something else. As a matter of fact, I would be lying to you if I told you I was not okay. It’s far better than some years ago when things were tough”, he said.



Simon now owns SM Fast Food and also, has a cashew and an animal farm.



