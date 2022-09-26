I never insulted Bawumia - Kwaku Annan gives details of his sack from Net 2 TV

Broadcaster Kwaku Annan has narrated the events that led to his sacking from Net 2 Television, a KenCity Media Limited subsidiary owned by the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking in an interview on the KSM show, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Annan told the host of the show Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) that he was sacked for several reasons including the allegation that he denigrated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in a private YouTube video.



Annan, however, indicated that he did no such thing and that the said video was from a show on Net 2 where he criticised the Vice President for previous pronouncements he made about Ghana seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.



He indicated that before his sack, he was told by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KenCity Media Limited, Stella Wilson Agyapong, that his show will be going on a season break before it was abruptly cancelled.



“In a meeting with the CEO and the Director of TV, she (the CEO) said we have to pull the programme down and do some realignment, so rearrangement. The second thing, she said was that you cannot fight the government.



“Then again, she went on to say that I have insulted the vice president and that there is a YouTube video recording which shows that I have gone to do a programme on my private YouTube channel where I insulted the vice president. And I said no I haven’t done that; I haven’t gone on YouTube to do anything. She was so fixated that the programme should be pulled down so I accepted that challenge,” he said.

He explained that the said video was a clip of a show he had on Net TV where he shared previous pronouncements of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on the John Dramani Mahama government seeking an IMF bailout.



He reiterated that he never insulted the vice president and that the insult he meted out was aimed at one of the viewers who was abusing him for criticizing the New Patriotic Party government.



Watch the interview in the video:







