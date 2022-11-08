2
I never joked with paying arrears; it boosted economy – Duffuor

Tue, 8 Nov 2022

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, says he was serious about paying arrears to contractors and other persons who had worked for the government while he was in office.

According to him, the regular payment of arrears went a long way in boosting the growth of the economy.

“We never joked with expenditure. I was not making payments when there was not enough money. But as soon as money hit government account, I paid off people who government owed. We managed government bill very well. I never joked with arrears. I never denied contractors their money. I ensured I paid regularly in bit until all the debt is cleared,” Dr Kwabena Duffuor said on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV on Monday.

He added: “When we paid contractors, their work also progressed, and we also took the taxes. You pay arrears with your right hand, and you take taxes with your left hand. That is how it is done. If a contractor has executed a project worth GHC10m and you say you’ll not pay him, how does he take care of the workers? The money is not for him; it is for the workers. When he pays them, then you also take the tax from them. That helps the economy to grow very fast, and a lot of taxes are paid. If government does not pay contractors, their businesses collapse, and there’ll not be enough taxes to build the country.

