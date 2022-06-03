I never met or dealt with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Prosecution star witness tells court

Dr Ato Forson pleads not guilty in €2.37M in ambulance deal

Forster Ansong-Bridjan, a star witness for the prosecution in a case of causing financial loss to the state brought against Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and two others, has told a Financial Court in Accra, that he never met or interacted with Dr Forson at any point in the process of purchasing of ambulances from Dubai.



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and former Chief Director of the Ministry Health, Dr. Sylvester Anemana as well as businessman, Richard Jakpa, have been charged with causing financial loss to the state over the importation of 30 ambulances that formed part of a consignment of 200 under a contract signed between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm, Big Sea Limited in 2012.



Dr. Forson has pleaded not guilty, adding that the case is politically motivated.

In court, the prosecution witness, Mr. Ansong-Bridjan, who is the Ag. Director of Operations of the National Ambulance Service is said to have led the team that inspected the ambulances in February, 2015.



During cross-examination by Counsel for Dr. Forson, Dr Abdul Baasit Baamba, after giving his evidence-in-chief, Mr. Ansong-Bridjan, stated that he never met or interacted with the accused at any point during his inspection of the ambulances in February, 2015.



The National Ambulance Official admitted, when asked by Dr. Abdul Aziz Baasit Bamba, if the inspection team copied his client in their report, that no such thing happened.



Dr. Baamba: “ln your involvement in this matter of the ambulances, did you have any interactions with Al(Ato Forson)?”



Ansong-Bridjan: “No my lady.”

Dr Baamba: “And the inspection report that you produced, it was not addressed or copied to A1(Ato Forson), is that not so?”



Ansong-Bridjan: “That is so. It was not addressed to A1. It was addressed to the Minister for Health.”



To a question by Dr Baasit Bamba, on whether the processes for ambulance purchases included pre-shipment inspection, Mr. Ansong-Bridjan answered in the affirmative and stated that no pre-shipment inspection was carried out before the ambulance came to Ghana.



Exploring the matter of pre-shipment inspection further, counsel for the third accused, asked the witness if he was aware that the Ministry of Health failed on multiple occasions to honour invitations from the supplier, Big Sea Limited, to carry our pre-shipment inspection of the ambulances in Dubai. The witness stated that he was not aware of any pre-shipment inspection.

He clarified that in his eighteen years’ experience working with the National Ambulance Service, pre-shipment inspection allowed for early detection and rectification of defects before the ambulances are shipped to their destination.



On whether he has read the contract for the purchase of the ambulances, the prosecution witness admitted not being privy to the terms of the contract between the Ministry of Health and Big Sea Limited and so could not speak to whether the ambulances met the specifications stated in the contract.



Taking his turn to cross-examine the witness, Counsel for Dr Sylvester Anemana, Alex Owiradu Danquah, enquired if he was aware that two top officials of the National Ambulance Service joined a team from EOCO, to carry out an inspection of the ambulances at the Airforce Base in Accra. Mr. Ansong-Bridjan stated that he was unaware of any such inspection.



The prosecution declined re-examination of the witness when asked by the Judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe.



