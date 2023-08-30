I never said there shouldn’t be a second round if a person obtains 70% votes - Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

The Majority leader in Parliament and a supporter of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has debunked the assertion that he proposed for the NPP to just call off the November elections if any candidate obtained 70% in the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that it is false information and he has never uttered anywhere that there shouldn’t be a second round in the NPP presidential elections.
The Majority leader made this comment when he was speaking to a reporter from TV3.
“It was a misinformation that was being peddled. I had never said so anywhere,” he said.
He also added that there were plots to attack him on the NPP election grounds because people believed he said that.
“When I got to the grounds, they raised the issue; This is Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, he is the one coming; he said that there should be no second round if a candidate obtains 70% of the votes so, heckle him. I heard that,” he added.
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been an ardent supporter of Dr. Bawumia to take over the flagbearer position of the NPP.
Before the August 26 Super Delegates Conference, he predicted a 70% win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
"I never said anywhere that there shouldn’t be a second round if a person obtains 70% of the votes" - Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, Majority Leader#3NewsGH #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/jhiGMDXoWf— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 30, 2023
BAJ/DAG
