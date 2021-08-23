I never thought my friend could kill my son - Father of Abesim murder victim

Father of the murdered victim, Yeboah Asuama

• Richard Appiah allegedly killed a 15-year-old boy and two others

• Father of the deceased, Yeboah Asuama, said the suspect is a friend



• Yeboah Asuama is shocked Appiah could murder his son



Yeboah Asuama, the father of a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered and his body butchered and stored in a fridge, says never for once did he ever think the suspect, Richard Appiah, could commit such a gruesome crime.



The suspect who has been identified as an architect and former footballer is alleged to have killed the JHS 2 student and kept his body in a double door fridge.



Two other bodies were found in his residential quarters which included Richard Appiah’s 12-year-old stepbrother, Louis Agyemang and a yet-to-be-identified body.



Chronicling the last time he saw his son, Stephen Sarpong, Yeboah Asuama said, “It was a Sunday when my son told me that he was going to the canteen we operate about 300 metres from our home. But, unfortunately, that was the last time we saw him.

“We had waited for him the entire night to return, but he didn’t. So the next morning, we reported the incident to the Police. We heard nothing concerning the police investigation until this morning when we heard that our neighbour had killed Stephen,” the father of the murdered boy said in an interview with the media.



He added, “When we went to look, he [the suspect] had butchered Stephen’s hands, his feet, and head and stored it in his fridge.”



He revealed that Richard Appiah was his working colleague in the construction business as a surveyor. According to him, the suspect was very close to his son that they ate from the same pot.



In his interaction with the media on Sunday, Asuama added, “The young man, truth be told, is my friend. It was only four days ago that he came to my house – I also work with him, he’s a surveyor – he came to tell me that the land he was planning on developing had sand and blocks on it and he wanted me to sell it for him, so I did.



“Just yesterday, the young man came to my house to tell me that if he did not get the money by evening time, he would sell it to another person. And I told him I had already sold it and that the buyer would bring the money within the day.





“So that evening, I and a friend of mine took the money from the sales to his house and gave it to him. ¢150 million in total, and he gave us a receipt. And he came to escort us home.”



“Never, never, never – I have heard of such thing before, and I would have never suspected him. He used to cook and eat with my children. They were also friends,” he added.



Meanwhile, one more suspected accomplice of Richard Appiah has been arrested in connection to the incident.



Mr Yeboah Asuamah, is a former Assemblyman of the Nkwabeng Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality.