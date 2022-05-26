I never told OSP I took GHS 5K bribe from failed Juaben MCE-nominee: Assemblyman

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

One of the 26 Assemblymen at the centre of the Juaben Municipal Assembly bribery allegation in the Ashanti Region has denied telling the lawyers at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that he took a bribe from the embattled MCE-nominee Mr Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka.

Mr Patrick Yaw Aboagye, who is said to have taken a bribe of GHS5,000 per the details of the charges preferred against the failed MCE by the OSP, denied admitting to taking a bribe.



He said: “I did not indicate in my statement to the OSP that I received the said bribe to vote for him [Safo-Kantanka] in the race for MCE for Juaben Municipal Assembly”.



“I went to the OSP in the company of my lawyer, who led me through the process, to write my statement and answer questions posed by the lawyers at the OSP”, he narrated.



He said it beats his imagination that the OSP included his name on the charge sheet in the attempt to prosecute the failed MCE and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Constituency Chairman for Juaben, for bribery.

Mr Aboagye said the only money he recalled taking from the failed MCE is GHS100 as transport allowance when members of the Assembly met with Mr Sarfo-Kantanka after his nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Why should the OSP include my name in the list of people who admitted to receiving the said bribe from the failed MCE”, he asked in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM on Wednesday, May 24, 2022.



He called on the OSP to amend its records or he will advise himself appropriately.