I never worked at Kingdom Books – Isaac Adongo rebuffs claims

How PhD holders misread 'Group' as 'Books' is still a miracle to me, Dr. Adongo

I was a Chief Finance Officer of Kingdom Group – Isaac Adongo



NPP members mock Dr. Adongo for working at Kingdom Books



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has clarified that he never worked as a finance officer at a stationery company, Kingdom Books, contrary to claims on social media.



According to the MP, he worked as the Chief Finance Officer of Kingdom Group, and he was even the de facto Deputy Chief Executive on behalf of a foreign investor.



He said that he is surprised some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) mistook the Kingdom Group in his CV for Kingdom Books.

"I served as the Chief Finance Officer of Kingdom Group, a holding company with subsidiaries, with diversified portfolios of investments in Commercial Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining, University Education and Real Estates. I represented a major foreign investor in the Group on the Senior Management Team, acting as the de-facto Deputy Chief Executive on behalf of the foreign investor.



"For the avoidance of doubt and the abundance of clarity, I have never worked at Kingdom Books. In fact, I don't even know where Kingdom Books is. How some PhD holders misread Group as Books is still a miracle to me," a statement shared by Adongo sighted by GhanaWeb read.



"Even with their PhDs, they don't know that Kingdom Group as referenced in my CV has no relationship with Kingdom Books. Basic background check, these PhDs couldn't do it… the Kingdom Group that I worked for has nothing to do with your "Kingdom Books," the MP added.



Dr. Adongo made his comments reacting to claims of some NPP members that he was no match for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia because he previously worked at Kingdom Books, as he (Adongo) was about to address a lecture in response to Bawumia's lecture on the state of Ghana's economy at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference.



"Dr. Bawumia has a diploma in Banking, 1st degree in Economics, Masters in Economics and PhD in Economics. He served as deputy governor of BoG and is now head of the economic management team.