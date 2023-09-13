I now know why Mills appointed Dampare as ADC without any lobbying – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to ongoing probe of a leaked tape in which plot to oust the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is being hatched.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare, although not heard in any part of the tape had a lithany of allegations against his person and his leadership hence his appearance before a parliamentary committee probing the tape (September 12, 2023).



Commenting via Twitter, Koku Anyidoho lambasted undisclosed individuals, whom he referred to as "lazy people," accusing them of harboring envy towards those who have ascended the ranks of the service through hard work and merit.



He praised IGP Dampare, expressing his pride in the IGP's performance during his appearance before a parliamentary committee investigating the alleged audio recording.



Anyidoho also commented on the possible reasons Dampare was selected as an aide-de-camp to former President Mills.



In one of his tweets, Anyidoho stated, "When lazy people who lobby & pull people down before getting to the top, see others rise through dint of hard work, sacrifices & merit, the lazy sods get very jealous & go vile with their evil fabricated stories. But God exalts His own. As a victim, I know what I am talking about."



In another tweet, he highlighted IGP Dampare's qualifications and meteoric rise in the police service, drawing a parallel with former President Mills' decision to appoint him as an aide-de-camp without any lobbying. Anyidoho also mentioned that he had witnessed President Mills appoint IGP Paul Quaye solely based on merit, with no lobbying involved.



“Listening to IGP Dampare eloquently speak about his qualification & meteoric rise in the police service, I now know why Vice President Mills chose him as aide-de-camp without any lobbying."

Background



On Tuesday, July 11, an audio recording allegedly involving a police commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP George Dampare from office went viral.



As a result, the Minority Caucus in Parliament demanded an investigation into the content of the audio.



Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, eventually appointed a seven-person bi-partisan committee on July 25, 2023, to investigate the audio in question.



The Committee is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.





AM/SARA



