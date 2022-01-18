I once counted 57 vehicles in Akufo-Addo’s convoy – Kwesi Pratt

File Photo: Presidential convoy on the streets

Voters angry about display of large presidential convoys

Akufo-Addo criticized over luxurious private jet usage for foreign trips



Okudzeto Ablakwa continues push for accountability



Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has raised concerns about the number of vehicles that accompany President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he moves around within the country.



According to the veteran journalist, in one instance alone he counted 57 vehicles in the presidential convoy.



Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr believes such practices feed into the narrative that politicians are corrupt, amassing wealth and enjoying from the state.



He stressed that such displays of opulence were among the reasons voters held such widespread perceptions about government officials.

“I can tell you that the level of indebtedness is there, the state of unemployment is there…soo many things that people are angry about…legitimately angry about. Without any inhibition or whosoever, the single thing which annoys people most, more than the level of indebtedness is the size of the presidential convoy. I have been on the street when the president is passing and my goodness, the comments that people make…the street vendors and so on…they are horrified by these presidential convoys…the size of the presidential convoy.



“I have said it before, in one instance I counted 57 vehicles in the presidential convoy at a time all of us admit that we are in a state of austerity…how can you justify this? How can you do this in the face of the electorate? It’s clearly unacceptable…it is indefensible. Lifestyles matter. Lifestyles send a signal to the population. Many people when they talk about opulence in government they have no evidence that anybody has stolen money but when they see 57 cars they say ‘eeiiii, 3kromfuo no didi [the people are eating/enjoying]…that is their evidence,” Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in the last few months come under fire for using luxurious private jets for his foreign trips.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been demanding accountability for the monies expended, however, that has been denied on grounds of national security concerns.



He has consequently vowed to use all legitimate means to get answers to his questions filed on the floor of Parliament.