0
Menu
News

I once suffered emotional abuse - Nana Yaa Brefo

Video Archive
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The death of Nigerian Gospel Musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu has reignited discussions on abuse be it domestic, emotional, verbal, mental, or financial, especially on women.

Even though unconfirmed reports surrounding the death of Osinachi indicate that she was brutalized by her husband who is currently in the grips of the police.

Reports indicate that most women are not able to leave abusive marriages for fear of stigmatization, financial insecurity, and so on. The best solution is to leave such relationships and seek help.

Speaking to this in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo indicated that she had once "suffered emotional abuse".

"I suffered emotional abuse but no one has assaulted me nor have I assaulted any man . . . if any man is abusing you leave; it's better than dropping dead," she said.

Listen to her in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case