4
Menu
News

I only hear of death news in Ghana, no fatal accidents in Germany - Germany-based Ghanaian

Video Archive
Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian filmmaker based in Germany, Ben Zola, has stated that whenever he comes home, all he sees are obituaries and news of fatal accidents.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, the host of ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide’ asked Ben what Ghana lacks and must do. In response to this, Ben said, “adjustment won't work. We have to build Ghana again.”

According to him, such news haunts him whenever he is in the country. However, it goes away upon arrival in Germany.

“You can close your eyes and drive in this town because it's a free road. Whenever I come to Ghana, all I think about is death. I see obituaries everywhere. It's either a fatal accident or something else,” he added.

Moreover, Ben mentioned that tourists never compliment Ghana for its systems and infrastructure, but the people in the country. According to him, these tourists have seen countries with better structures.

Ben, however, indicated that as a filmmaker, he has planned to poetry Africa in a better light.

“I have so many projects that will project Africa in a good way. Europe is not perfect, but they are getting there, and their media projected it in that light,” he added.

Kindly watch the full interview below;

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Ama Dokua will not vote for E-Levy if ‘machinations’ against her continue – Constituency Officer
Why lawyer behind SC case on Deputy Speakers has apologized to Mahama
I knew government was preparing to arrest me before I took a flight to Ghana - Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Commercial drivers ask for reduction in petroleum taxes
'Bring back GN Bank, the people’s bank' – Dr. Nduom
I can’t sleep with my wife again – Broda Sammy opens up
Ghanaians will be marveled with players called up for Nigeria games - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang
Afia Schwar apologizes to Chief of Staff on TV over GHC50,000 donation saga