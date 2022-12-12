1
I pay GH¢7000 to fuel my vehicle for a two-way trip from Accra to Tamale – Murtala Muhammed

Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim Tamale Central MP.png Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Mon, 12 Dec 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has bemoaned the high cost of living in the country.

According to the MP, any time he drives from Accra to his constituency and back, he has to buy about GH¢7000 worth of fuel to make the trip.

He added that the alternative, he can use to travel to his constituency, by flight, is also very expensive because of the high cost of aviation fuel.

“If I am going to Tamale now with Land Cruiser, I need about ¢3000 to fill my tank and you will have to top up in Techiman, And when you top up, the least you can spend is ¢500.

“So, you need ¢3500 in and ¢3500 out, making ¢7000. So now, we decided to go buy air. The air ticket now, you need no less than ¢3000 return ticket for Tamale. It is absolutely ridiculous.

“I think that the taxes that are imposed on the fuel airlines use, the state could help people. If the state could subsidise it, there will not be any justification for the airline to increase their fares,” the MP said

Murtala Mohammed, therefore, urged the government to as a matter of urgency remove some of the many taxes it has placed on fuel products so that the cost of fuel can also reduce.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
