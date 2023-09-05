I pity junior police officers for having ‘wicked’ superiors - NDC communicator

Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale, has stated that he feels sad whenever he sees junior police officers because of the calibre of people they have as leaders in the police hierarchy.

Malik’s outburst comes on the back of some police officers who could be heard planning the overthrow of IGP Dampare from his seat.



The NDC communicator posited that it was sympathetic to see police commanders fight for their political parties instead of seeking the well-being of the officers in their jurisdiction.



“I feel sad, especially for the junior police officer today watching us. Because their superiors who are supposed to be fighting for bulletproof vests for them, their superiors who are supposed to be fighting for sophisticated weapons, their superiors who are supposed to be concerned with they dying in bullion vans and they sacrificing their lives on the streets rather sit down and all they talk about is we will help this current government break the 8,” he fumed on TV3 Newday.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have, however, stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.





